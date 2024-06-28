Amazon and Xbox join forces to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Amazon Fire devices

Xbox has announced a collaboration with Amazon that will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to select Amazon Fire TV devices in July. Those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play games directly from the Xbox app via cloud gaming in over 25 countries across the world.

“We’re committed to making it easy for customers to access their favorite entertainment experiences with Fire TV. We’re excited to work with Microsoft to bring the Xbox app to select Fire TV devices so customers can enjoy a vast library of high-quality games, allowing them to play amazing titles without the need for a console,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Fire TV and Alexa. “Now customers have even more ways to play the games they love, wherever they are, with just a compatible Fire TV Stick, Bluetooth controller, and Game Pass Ultimate membership.”

Initially available on Fire TV 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K for £49.99, players have a fresh new way to access the huge Game Pass library and play games like Starfield, Forza Horizon 5. It’s a huge partnership for Xbox, helping to spread the ways players can enjoy their favourite games.

“The expansion of Xbox gaming to Fire TV devices offers players another option for enjoying their favorite games using devices they already own,” added Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President of Xbox Experiences and Platform Engineering. “For those who don’t own an Xbox console, this provides an affordable and convenient way to get started. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there’s something for every type of player. We look forward to having more people join the Xbox gaming community.”

You can check out the official blog post to read more on the Xbox and Amazon collaboration.