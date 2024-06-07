Like a Dragon: Yakuza TV show in the works at Prime Video

Prime Video has announced a live-action adaptation of Ryu Ga Gotoku and SEGA’s hugely popular Like a Dragon series, coming on October 25. Like a Dragon: Yakuza features an original story and is being directed by Masaharu Take, with Ryoma Takeuchi staring as the Dragon of Dojima himself, Kazuma Kiryu.

In 1995 and 2005, spanning across two time-periods, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, an original crime-suspense-action series, follows the life, childhood friends, and repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity.

“I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to play the role of Kazuma Kiryu, a beloved character and the game series. I strongly felt that I was willing to put my life on the line,” said Ryoma Takeuchi. “Audience will enjoy the show’s human drama and conflict that unfolds around Kazuma Kiryu. Moreover, please take a look Kiryu’s intense fighting scenes with the Dragon tattoo on his back.”

“I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza,” said director Masaharu Take. “The unbridled passion, talent, and countless hours of efforts from the entire team have helped bring this spectacular story to life in the form of a riveting series that will be launched this year, the year of the dragon. Please look forward to Kazuma Kiryu, played by Ryoma Takeuchi.”

We here at God is a Geek are huge fans of the Yakuza series, and the news has made us all very excited. The prospect of seeing these characters come to life on Prime Video fills us with so much joy, especially as the recent Fallout TV series was exceptional. These six episodes are sure to feature the same explosive action and heart the games are known for, and hopefully we’ll see some of the wackiness Kiryu often gets caught up in.

“We are thrilled and extremely excited to announce the Amazon Original action-drama Like a Dragon: Yakuza, based on the popular Japanese game series,” said James Farrell, Head of International Originals, Amazon MGM Studios. “The unfettered appeal for Japanese content from within Japan and other parts of the world has been growing exponentially. While Prime Video Japan continues to offer a variety of content across genres, adapting an internationally popular game franchise that has such deep resonance and layered characters presents a unique charm and makes for an extremely compelling watch. We are committed to augmenting our content library and are confident that Like a Dragon: Yakuza will strike a chord with audiences all over the world.”

“Since the day I first put pen to paper on the original “Yakuza“’s script, I’ve never once thought about revisiting any of my work on the series,” added Masayoshi Yokoyama, Head of Ryu Ga Gotoku and Executive Producer. “It’s because I understand all too well the challenges and hardships that come with remaking a finished title. However, if I were ever sent to the past through some kind of cosmic joke, this is the experience I’d want to create. If I had to go through the wringer anyhow, I’d want to make the most engaging versions of Kamurochō and Kazuma Kiryu I could —and this show has it all. There is no question that Prime Video’s Like a Dragon: Yakuza will become another landmark release for the Like a Dragon series. While the games let you experience their world through the subjective lens, this adaptation will be the ultimately objective way to enjoy the show. I have no doubt that fans of the series will be drawn to how it brings the games to life and adds new surprises. Newcomers, I’m sure will find themselves invested simply in the gritty realism of the show. If anything, I’d love to watch this version alongside audiences all around the world—experiencing all of its intensity and soaking in every single second.”