Prime Gaming users can get Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition for free

Prime Gaming often seems to be the service lots of people forget, yet most people have Amazon Prime, which makes it so much stranger. Right now, just by having a Prime Gaming membership (which you automatically have if you have Amazon Prime), you can claim Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition for free, while there’s other goodies for titles like Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4.

As usual you can head to the Prime Gaming website to claim your items and titles. You will have to log-in to your Amazon Prime account, and if you’re grabbing items that are on services like Blizzard’s BattleNet, or EA (FIFA 23, etc), you will also need to connect your accounts together.

As per the press release, Amazon says that “Prime members can rediscover the beloved RPG classic, now enhanced for modern adventurers! Gather a party of heroes and continue the legendary adventure in this story-rich fantasy epic where every choice matters”.

But there are other games that are also part of the service right now, such as Prey, while Overwatch 2 has a 5 tier battle pass skip you can grab as well. Another superb title that’s free as part of the service right now is SteamWorld Dig 2, which if you haven’t heard of it, well, just trust us and grab it for free, as it’s fantastic.

Elsewhere, the list of currently free titles from Prime is as following:

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Sengoku 2

Mutation Nation

Over Top

Autonauts

Revita

Later this month, from June 29th, you’ll also be able to claim additional titles:

Roguebook

Once Upon a Jester

Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf

On top of that there are bundles for Call of Duty: Warzone, Naraka: Bladepoint, Hearthstone (standard card pack), PUBG mobile (suits, etc), World of Warcraft, Pokemon Go, and much more, even including a costume pack for Hi-Fi Rush.