Prime Gaming kicks off 2022 with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more

Amazon’s Prime Gaming feature is heading into 2022 with an explosive array of games, special offers and bundles for some of the best titles available. It’s January offering features nine full games for members to download, as well as in-game content for many more.

You can head over to the Prime Gaming site now and grab the following titles:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, of which we said: “The visuals and animations are stunning, with some great environmental effects and fluid combat that seamlessly transitions as you mix up your attack patterns.”

Total War: Warhammer

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

WRC 7

Abandon Ship

Two Point Hospital, which we called “a joy to play”, in our console review.

World War Z Aftermath

Paper Beast

In Other Waters

There are also in-game bundles containing all sorts of items for the following titles:

PUBG: Claim the exclusive Prime Gaming Fan-tastic skin set and additional in-game perks

Battlefield 2042: Claim the Prime Gaming Reward Bundle #1, containing the Falck Disaster Response Skin, Remington 870 Sub Zero Weapon Skin, and the Priority Target Player Card.

League of Legends: Until January 27, claim 650 RP, one Unowned 1350 RP Skin Permanent, 200 Orange Essence, five Champion Shards, two Series 1 Eternals Shards and one 30-Day XP Boost

Apex Legends: Claim the Loba Rose Bundle

Fall Guys: Claim the Protector Bundle

Madden NFL 22: Claim the Zero Chill Pack.

Grand Theft Auto Online: Claim $100,000 of in-game currency

Red Dead Online : Claim rewards for a new coat and Bolt Action Rifle

New World: Claim the Thespian Bundle

Check out the Prime Gaming January trailer below: