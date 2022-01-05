Prime Gaming kicks off 2022 with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more

Amazon’s Prime Gaming feature is heading into 2022 with an explosive array of games, special offers and bundles for some of the best titles available. It’s January offering features nine full games for members to download, as well as in-game content for many more.
You can head over to the Prime Gaming site now and grab the following titles:
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, of which we said: “The visuals and animations are stunning, with some great environmental effects and fluid combat that seamlessly transitions as you mix up your attack patterns.”
Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
Abandon Ship
Two Point Hospital, which we called “a joy to play”, in our console review.
There are also in-game bundles containing all sorts of items for the following titles:
PUBG: Claim the exclusive Prime Gaming Fan-tastic skin set and additional in-game perks
Battlefield 2042: Claim the Prime Gaming Reward Bundle #1, containing the Falck Disaster Response Skin, Remington 870 Sub Zero Weapon Skin, and the Priority Target Player Card.
League of Legends: Until January 27, claim 650 RP, one Unowned 1350 RP Skin Permanent, 200 Orange Essence, five Champion Shards, two Series 1 Eternals Shards and one 30-Day XP Boost
Apex Legends: Claim the Loba Rose Bundle
Fall Guys: Claim the Protector Bundle
Madden NFL 22: Claim the Zero Chill Pack.
Grand Theft Auto Online: Claim $100,000 of in-game currency
Red Dead Online : Claim rewards for a new coat and Bolt Action Rifle
New World: Claim the Thespian Bundle
Check out the Prime Gaming January trailer below: