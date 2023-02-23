Prime Gaming March content update revealed, includes Baldur’s Gate and more

Amazon has revealed the Prime Gaming March loot, and it includes Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, and plenty more goodies. As you can see in the image above, there are another host of freebies if you’re an Amazon Prime member, as that’s how Prime Gaming March, and indeed, every month, works.

A total of seven free titles are on offer, and the official list (and game blurbs) is below. Note that the games become available on specific dates, so you’ll need to check back then. We’ve put the dates in bold so you can spot when they become available.

March 2 Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition – Jump into a story-driven ‘90s RPG set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

– Jump into a story-driven ‘90s RPG set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. March 9 Adios – Take on the role of a pig farmer in rural Kansas who no longer wants to dispose of bodies for the mob, discussing complicated decisions as he and his would-be killer decide his fate.

– Take on the role of a pig farmer in rural Kansas who no longer wants to dispose of bodies for the mob, discussing complicated decisions as he and his would-be killer decide his fate. March 9 I am Fish – Experience the charming, physics-based adventure, starring four intrepid fish friends, forcibly separated from their home in a pet shop fish tank. Swim, fly, roll and chomp your way to the open ocean in a bid for freedom and to reunite friends once again.

– Experience the charming, physics-based adventure, starring four intrepid fish friends, forcibly separated from their home in a pet shop fish tank. Swim, fly, roll and chomp your way to the open ocean in a bid for freedom and to reunite friends once again. March 16 Faraway 3: Arctic Escape – Escape to all-new distant places that are full of mind-bending puzzles with new and exciting arctic locations to navigate.

– Escape to all-new distant places that are full of mind-bending puzzles with new and exciting arctic locations to navigate. March 23 Book of Demons – Wield magic cards instead of weapons to slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral, as you attempt to save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself.

– Wield magic cards instead of weapons to slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral, as you attempt to save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself. March 23 Peaky Blinders: Mastermind – Based on the multi-award-winning TV show, become the Mastermind of this puzzle-adventure game as players control key characters and pull off perfectly synchronized plans.

– Based on the multi-award-winning TV show, become the Mastermind of this puzzle-adventure game as players control key characters and pull off perfectly synchronized plans. March 30 City Legends: Trapping in Mirror – Collector’s Edition – Write the perfect supernatural novel and face danger by solving puzzles and looking for hidden objects in human and ghostly worlds to survive encounters with a vengeful ghost.

As usual there’s a load of in-game goodies available as well, like the monthly FIFA 23 FUT pack, or the League of Legends capsules, New World cosmetics; all of which are available now as part of Prime Gaming March offerings.

Still to come you can get a Genshin Impact bundle, GTA Online dollars, Raid: Shadow Legends artefacts, Lost Ark chests, PUBG Mobile sets, and more.

A lot of people forget to check the list, because Amazon Prime is just “one of those things” that people have. So check out the link to see what Prime Gaming March has to offer, and grab your freebies. You’re probably already a Prime member anyway, so don’t miss out on the bonuses.