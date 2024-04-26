Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! out today on Switch

Sega has announced that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board is now available on Nintendo Switch.

The digital standard edition of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! on eShop will unlock the game, but also a “set of four Stamps featuring Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira”. These stamps are used for in-game communication and can be also used in the “Sweep the Board” game mode.

Check out the new trailer, below:

The game is also available via a physical edition, of course, and a day one patch adds a new board to the game that’s themed around the Swordsmith Village. Sega says: “Swordsmiths such as Haganezuka, Kanamori, and Tecchin are around to support players in various ways. That includes Kotetsu, who holds the key to the battle-type mechanical doll “Yoriichi Type Zero.” At night, the powerful demons Gyokko and Hantengu will appear, awaiting all four players who dare to challenge them”.

The day one patch also adds the online functionality, two new minigames, along with player card titles, and wallpapers. The minigames are:

Food Delivery! – Deliver plates of food to a hungry Mitsuri! Players must keep a close eye on Mitsuri’s expressions as she eats. Mess up and get stunned. The player who delivers the most plates wins.

Mask Match – Find the specific swordsmith mask! The player who finds the most masks wins.

Here’s the key features for the game, too, from the press release:

Roll the dice and aim to become the strongest Demon-Slayer swordsman! – Iconic locations from the anime, like Mt. Fujikasane and Asakusa, appear as boards in this game. Advance on the game board by rolling the dice! The game board switches between day and night. During the day, prepare for the night with events and minigames. At night, you will search for demons to defeat.

– Iconic locations from the anime, like Mt. Fujikasane and Asakusa, appear as boards in this game. Advance on the game board by rolling the dice! The game board switches between day and night. During the day, prepare for the night with events and minigames. At night, you will search for demons to defeat. Take control of iconic characters! – Choose your favorite characters from the Demon Slayer Corps., including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira! Nezuko appears on the game board to aid players as a support character!

Choose your favorite characters from the Demon Slayer Corps., including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira! Nezuko appears on the game board to aid players as a support character! Fight demons by waving the Joy-Con! – Face off against demons like Akaza in minigames and swing the Joy-Con like the Nichirin Sword to attack.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! is out now for Nintendo Switch.