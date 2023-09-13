Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! coming to Switch in 2024

Sega has announced the lengthily titled Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024, which will offer four player multiplayer action whether you want to play online, or offline.

The idea is that the gameplay in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! replicates that of a board game, only here you are trying to become the best “slayer”. It’ll feature characters from the anime (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba), including Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, as well as the nine Hashiras. The in-game boards will even be themed around the memorable locations from the anime, which the developer says includes the likes of Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa.

As the time-of-day changes from day and night, the spaces of each board changes, bringing new events and opportunities for players to discover as they plan their next move. Nezuko Kamado will also join in on the fun as a support character. Take on a variety of thrilling mini-games, meet familiar characters, work together to defeat dangerous demons lurking in the night, and aim to become the most powerful demon slayer among the rest!

Sega has a busy end to this year, let alone the start of next, with a new Sonic title. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a pretty big deal, though, as an adaptation from the manga series, which has sold over 150 million copies of volumes 1-23 in total. The show started in April 2019 and “follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was slaughtered by a demon while his own sister, Nezuko, was turned into one herself”.

Even the movie of the series has done well, will massive audiences and box office revenue in Japan, with a new Mugen Train Arc anime series premiering in October this year in Japan. Sega says that this game “will feature a variety of minigames for players to take on as they explore the game board”.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.