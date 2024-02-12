Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Sweep the Board! gets new minigames trailer

Sega has released a new trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Sweep the Board! that shows off the minigames and new boards, and confirmed that physical pre-orders are now available for the title, which is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 26th.

The video, says Sega, introduces fans to “the core gameplay of Sweep the Board! which includes a look at some of the exciting minigames and events which can all be enjoyed with up to 4 players”. The publisher added that “all of this takes place on dynamic boards that are themed around memorable locations from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, including Tsuzumi Mansion, Mt. Natagumo, and the Mugen Train”.

Check out the video, below:

Players also get a look at the “Demon Slayer Dice” – each Demon-Slayer swordsman has their own set of dice that has unique special effects according to that character. Once used, a cooldown timer of 3 turns begins, so they will need to use this feature effectively. Finally, if a different character joins your group, you will be able to use their Demon Slayer Dice! Fans can expect an experience that caters to players of all ages and skill levels, fostering laughter and enjoyment for everyone!

DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA TURNS INTO A BOARD GAME: The iconic landmarks from the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, such as Mount Fujikasane, Mugen Train, Tsuzumi Mansion and Asakusa, will appear as boards! Roll the dice to advance through the squares! Each board has a daytime and nighttime period. During the day, you will play events and mini-games to prepare for the night, where you will be searching for demons to defeat – aim to become a great Demon Slayer!

TAKE CONTROL OF ICONIC CHARACTERS: Players can choose from their favorite characters including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the nine Hashira! Nezuko, who cannot be active during the day, appears as a support character to help the players throughout the game!

FIGHT DEMONS BY WAVING THE JOY-CON: In mini-games where you fight demons such as the Hand Demon, you will be able to swing the Joy-Con like the Nichirin Sword to attack!

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Sweep the Board! comes to Nintendo Switch on April 26th.