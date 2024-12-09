Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 coming in 2025

SEGA has announced that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will be coming to consoles and PC in 2025.

The game is the next official title for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series, and is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam) in 2025.

Check out the announcement trailer, and official info below:

The sequel’s Story Mode will pick up where the previous entry left off, allowing fans to once again put themselves in the well-traveled shoes of Tanjiro Kamado. This time, fans will be able to relive many of the exciting moments from “Entertainment District Arc,” “Swordsmith Village Arc,” and “Hashira Training Arc.” The VS Mode playable roster is larger than ever, with over 40 playable characters to choose from! That includes Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two Hashira who bravely fought against two Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki. Players can expect all characters from the original Hinokami Chronicles to make a return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game’s paid DLC. The nine Hashira, the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps., will also join the game as playable characters.

Sega adds that: “The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a thrilling arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that builds upon the original Hinokami Chronicles, whose cumulative physical game shipments and digital copies sold has exceeded 4 million units worldwide.”

CyberConnect2 developed the last Demon Slayer game, which was released in 2024, and was pretty well received. This new title is coming to North America and Europe in 2025.

