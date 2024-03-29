Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba -Sweep the Board! pre-orders live now

For those looking forward to Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba -Sweep the Board!, you can pre-order it on Nintendo Switch now. For those that order the digital version, they’ll get the base game and a set of four stamps featuring fan-favourite characters Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.
There’re also three Premium Tickets waiting for players who pre-order, which will provide access to a variety of in-game rewards. Genya Shinazugawa from the Swordsmith Village Arc was also revealed by SEGA as a playable character in a free post-launch update. Along with the digital edition, pre-orders for physical Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba -Sweep the Board! are also available.
Players who might now much aboutDemon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!, the below gives them some information about the franchise’s board game debut:
-
Roll the dice and aim to become the strongest Demon-Slayer swordsman! – Iconic locations from the anime, like Mt. Fujikasane and Asakusa, appear as boards in this game. Advance on the game board by rolling the dice! The game board switches between day and night. During the day, prepare for the night with events and minigames. At night, you will search for demons to defeat.
-
Take control of iconic characters! – Choose your favorite characters from the Demon Slayer Corps., including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira! Nezuko appears on the game board to aid players as a support character!
-
Fight demons by waving the Joy-Con™! – Face off against demons like Akaza in minigames and swing the Joy-Con like the Nichirin Sword to attack.