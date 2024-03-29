Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba -Sweep the Board! pre-orders live now

For those looking forward to Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba -Sweep the Board!, you can pre-order it on Nintendo Switch now. For those that order the digital version, they’ll get the base game and a set of four stamps featuring fan-favourite characters Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.

There’re also three Premium Tickets waiting for players who pre-order, which will provide access to a variety of in-game rewards. Genya Shinazugawa from the Swordsmith Village Arc was also revealed by SEGA as a playable character in a free post-launch update. Along with the digital edition, pre-orders for physical Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba -Sweep the Board! are also available.

Players who might now much aboutDemon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board!, the below gives them some information about the franchise’s board game debut: