Blast Brigade hits Prime Gaming for all Amazon Prime members

Knights Peak Interactive (the publishing label of MY.GAMES) has announced Blast Brigade vs. The Evil Legion of Dr. Cread is now available on Prime Gaming, meaning if you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can grab it now.

As usual, you can check out the benefits for your Prime Gaming membership via this link, and Blast Brigade vs. The Evil Legion of Dr. Cread is a GOG game, so you’ll need to install GOG Galaxy to redeem your code. There are other titles available too, like Mythforce, Deceive Inc, Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Classic), Call of Juarez, and Weird West: Definitive Edition.

Check out the trailer for Blast Brigade vs. The Evil Legion of Dr. Cread, below:

Here’s some of the key features about the Metroidvania, too, taken from the latest press release:

4 Playable Characters: Switch between four heroes on the fly, each equipped with unique abilities to help you progress! Blast off with all-American hero Jeff, channel the deadly rage of Shura, decommission enemies as the cyborg Scotsman Galahad, and help the chakram-wielding Vortex reclaim her island.

Switch between four heroes on the fly, each equipped with unique abilities to help you progress! Blast off with all-American hero Jeff, channel the deadly rage of Shura, decommission enemies as the cyborg Scotsman Galahad, and help the chakram-wielding Vortex reclaim her island. A Vast Metroidvania World: Explore, backtrack, and trailblaze non-linear routes through gorgeous, interconnected levels. Discover the secrets of unique biomes and regions like jungle villages, cliffside prisons, volcanoes, and ancient temples!

Explore, backtrack, and trailblaze non-linear routes through gorgeous, interconnected levels. Discover the secrets of unique biomes and regions like jungle villages, cliffside prisons, volcanoes, and ancient temples! Monstrous Bosses: Test your mettle in epic boss fights against hybrid monstrosities, giant robots, cyborg ninjas, and other evil minions.

Test your mettle in epic boss fights against hybrid monstrosities, giant robots, cyborg ninjas, and other evil minions. Amazing Abilities & Weapons: Crash the party with Jeff’s grenade launcher, reach new areas with Shura’s grappling hook, and warp around with Vortex’s chakram teleporter. Need more firepower? Seek out new modules to upgrade your weapons arsenal!

Crash the party with Jeff’s grenade launcher, reach new areas with Shura’s grappling hook, and warp around with Vortex’s chakram teleporter. Need more firepower? Seek out new modules to upgrade your weapons arsenal! 20+ Hour Single-Player Campaign: Unravel the evil plans of Dr. Cread in an action-packed story campaign with fully voice-acted cutscenes, featuring Jason Griffith (Sonic the Hedgehog, Shadow the Hedgehog) as the voice of Jeff. Assemble the Blast Brigade, master their skills, and storm the island to bring this heinous villain and his legion to justice – once and for all!

Oh and there’s also an EA Sports FC 24 Prime Gaming pack (number 9) if you’re a FUT player, too.