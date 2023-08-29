Hawked is getting a cross-play open beta on August 31st

My.Games has announced that its PvPvE extraction shooter Hawked, will be getting a cross-play open beta over the weekend, from August 31st until September 4th. It’ll be playable via the official launcher, but also on Steam, PS4, and PlayStation 5.

The developer says that this cross-play open beta for Hawked marks the “next step” in the journey towards the full launch of the game, adding “Similar to the previous Open Beta, all players can partake in the free Renegade Pass, which will unlock exclusive cosmetics for the game at launch”.

Further to that, the team says that “the game in its current form does not include cross-progression between platforms. Progress from the previous Beta on the Renegade pass has not been reset and for this Beta. A progression boost on the Renegade pass is available giving all players an extra opportunity to secure the exclusive items”.

Hawked is an extraction-shooter in which teams of three players race to collect and extract Artifacts from a remote island called X-Isle. Players (also known as Renegades) compete against each other to secure and extract Artifacts that can only be reached by fighting monsters, other players, solving puzzles and avoiding traps. Players must explore X-Isle, a recently-discovered treasure trove filled with loot. However, the nefarious, scaly Disciples have also laid claim to the island, and will not give up their conquest so easily. X-Isle is an enormous dynamic map, with each session challenging players to compete on different parts of the island. Its treasures and Artifacts are hidden in boobytrapped temples and ruins throughout. Players will also need to bring their wits to bear by solving puzzles to open doors and unlock important treasure troves. Matches will feature dynamic events such as an enormous Disciple carrying a treasure filled howdah on its back. This boss must be defeated to secure its Artifacts. Over time, X-Isle will evolve through updates, limited-time events, and seasonal launches.

Andy Duthie, Executive Producer for Hawked, said the following about the progress of the game so far: “Feedback from the first OBT was incredibly helpful to us and it helps us shape the product, this crossplay OBT is another step in that process. We’re also very keen on seeing how PlayStation players will like the game and weaving all player feedback into Hawked is a core part of our development process”.

We played the game not too long ago, with Mick saying “From the small amount I played, I can say that Hawked feels like a new game in old skin. Yes, it’s incredibly bright and attractive, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before on the surface of it. However, dig just a little deeper, and there’s a huge amount of creativity on display with the potential to offer something that other extraction shooters and battle royale games simply don’t”.

More information about the full launch of the game will be coming in the future.