Podcast 549: Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Pipistrello, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

On this week’s podcast it’s time to talk about another massive JRPG, as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is out, and we’ve been playing it.

Adam has played it and seen credits, and has a lot to say, while Lyle is still looking forward to getting into it further after previewing it. Chris Hyde is back this week, and who’d have though it, but he has thoughts on the mathematics at play in the game.

Elsewhere, Lyle and Adam are both rather smitten with the demo build they played of Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, but are also quite sad, since there’s no release date, so they don’t know how long until they can play more. Hydey has also played some of it, but what does he think? Yep, maths again!

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU is also out now, and is yet another Metroidvania to add to the immense pile of them that seem to be coming out in 2024. It’s story heavy, but it’s still a lovely responsive fun time.

