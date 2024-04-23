Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is a sprawling RPG from Rabbit & Bear Studios that’s fantastic, but you might be wondering how long it takes to beat. There’s so much variety to the gameplay, and so much to do, that you’re going to have a great time with this RPG, especially if you were a fan of the Suikoden titles, which this is very much a spiritual successor to.

So we’ve played through Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, dabbled in the mini-games, and tried our best to recruit all one hundred (and more) of the heroes, and we’re here to tell you how much time you’ll need to see aside to get through this one. This is how long to beat Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes | How long to beat

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes can be finished in around 40 hours, but you will not have seen nearly everything the game has to offer. We’ve had a few people playing through the game here, and the average seems to be around 43/44 hours, with some people taking longer. It all depends on how much time you spend exploring, or recruiting heroes. That 44 hour completion is based on around 80 heroes collected, every mini-game attempted, and lots of exploration.

So there you have it, 40-45 hours is likely the average, but wait… there’s more…

Could it be longer?

It absolutely could take double that time, however, if you explore everything and everywhere. There are some fiendish solutions to how you recruit some of the heroes to your cause. Beigoma is a mini-game you could spend hours on, and if you plan to 100% the game and get all achievements, we’d say there’s around 100 hours of game here. You’ll need to breed, play games, upgrade your town, and find every treasure chest, and this is not an easy thing to do.

There are cooking mini-games, card games, and even races to attempt. All told, we think you could easily top out 70-100 on this one.

So there you have, now you know how long it takes to beat Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.