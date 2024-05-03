SteamWorld Heist II gameplay deep dive video released

Thunderful has released a new gameplay deep dive video for SteamWorld Heist II, and it’s looking pretty good so far.

The original game was on 3DS, and while we loved it, one of our complaints was the limited screen size, and that it was a bit short. The new deep dive shows off the absolutely lovely looking art style, over a five minute gameplay reveal. The gunplay remains turn-based, and it sounds like there will still be missions, as the bullets again bounce around off walls and ceilings.

There’s an “all new” Job System, and whatever weapon you equip to your crew changes their job. In the video we spotted a brawler, boomer, engineer, sniper, reaper, flanker, and others. There’s also new abilities based on what level job your characters are at. The video goes into detail on what the jobs will do, and all of them seem viable so far.

Watch the deep dive below:

In SteamWorld Heist II, players set off on a humorous and thrilling adventure on the high-seas, taking charge as Captain Leeway alongside a ragtag crew of Steambots. Players will explore vast horizons, above and below, as they set sail to solve the mystery of a deadly water crisis that’s causing metal limbs and mechanical hearts to corrode. SteamWorld Heist II plunges players into a handcrafted world with intense turn-based combat, where bullets ricochet with deadly precision, a hilarious cast and story that’s unique for the strategy genre, and a toe-tappingly catchy musical universe.

Here’s the list of key features from the announcement press release:

Turn-Based Ricochet Gameplay – Command your crew in this turn-based 2D strategy game, setting up trick shots with ricocheting bullets to take out enemies.

Command your crew in this turn-based 2D strategy game, setting up trick shots with ricocheting bullets to take out enemies. New Job System – Customize your crewmates’ abilities and equipment with a new job system that provides a greater level of customization and endless ways to strategize.

Customize your crewmates’ abilities and equipment with a new job system that provides a greater level of customization and endless ways to strategize. Interactive World Map – Explore the high seas between missions by controlling the crew’s submarine in real-time naval combat, uncovering secrets and gathering reputation along the way.

Explore the high seas between missions by controlling the crew’s submarine in real-time naval combat, uncovering secrets and gathering reputation along the way. Handcrafted Story & Style – Enjoy the handcrafted art, music and story in an epic new high-seas adventure offering 35+ hours of gameplay.

SteamWorld Heist II is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on August 8th.