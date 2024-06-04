SteamWorld Heist II gets a new extended gameplay trailer

Hot on the heels of the previous two deep dives into SteamWorld Heist II, we’ve got a brand new gameplay trailer released.

The first deep dive showed off gameplay as well, but this new video is a thirteen (13!) minute long look at the mechanics of the game, with the team saying it reveals “what players can expect when they dive into the machine-run, sea-faring world of SteamWorld Heist II”.

Check out the thirteen minute video, below, which walks you through an early missions, and shows the open world and a lot of gameplay:

In SteamWorld Heist II, players set off on a humorous and thrilling adventure on the high-seas, taking charge as Captain Leeway alongside a ragtag crew of Steambots. Players will explore vast horizons, above and below, as they set sail to solve the mystery of a deadly water crisis that’s causing metal limbs and mechanical hearts to corrode. SteamWorld Heist II plunges players into a handcrafted world with intense turn-based combat, where bullets ricochet with deadly precision, a hilarious cast and story that’s unique for the strategy genre, and a toe-tappingly catchy musical universe.

Here’s the list of key features from the announcement press release:

Turn-Based Ricochet Gameplay – Command your crew in this turn-based 2D strategy game, setting up trick shots with ricocheting bullets to take out enemies.

Command your crew in this turn-based 2D strategy game, setting up trick shots with ricocheting bullets to take out enemies. New Job System – Customize your crewmates’ abilities and equipment with a new job system that provides a greater level of customization and endless ways to strategize.

Customize your crewmates’ abilities and equipment with a new job system that provides a greater level of customization and endless ways to strategize. Interactive World Map – Explore the high seas between missions by controlling the crew’s submarine in real-time naval combat, uncovering secrets and gathering reputation along the way.

Explore the high seas between missions by controlling the crew’s submarine in real-time naval combat, uncovering secrets and gathering reputation along the way. Handcrafted Story & Style – Enjoy the handcrafted art, music and story in an epic new high-seas adventure offering 35+ hours of gameplay.

SteamWorld Heist II is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on August 8th.