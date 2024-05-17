SteamWorld Heist II second feature trailer released

Following on from a few weeks ago where we got a gameplay deep dive of SteamWorld Heist II, the developer has released a second feature trailer. This new trailer is all about the story, and the team says it ” gives players a glimpse into the robust world of SteamWorld Heist II”.

The new (nearly) five minute video shows the “watery world” of the game, and explains how the robots need steam to work, and the sea below them is being poisoned. It also goes into details about the main lead of the game, and shows the humour the series is known for.

Check out the new video below:

In SteamWorld Heist II, players set off on a humorous and thrilling adventure on the high-seas, taking charge as Captain Leeway alongside a ragtag crew of Steambots. Players will explore vast horizons, above and below, as they set sail to solve the mystery of a deadly water crisis that’s causing metal limbs and mechanical hearts to corrode. SteamWorld Heist II plunges players into a handcrafted world with intense turn-based combat, where bullets ricochet with deadly precision, a hilarious cast and story that’s unique for the strategy genre, and a toe-tappingly catchy musical universe.

Here’s the list of key features from the announcement press release:

Turn-Based Ricochet Gameplay – Command your crew in this turn-based 2D strategy game, setting up trick shots with ricocheting bullets to take out enemies.

Command your crew in this turn-based 2D strategy game, setting up trick shots with ricocheting bullets to take out enemies. New Job System – Customize your crewmates’ abilities and equipment with a new job system that provides a greater level of customization and endless ways to strategize.

Customize your crewmates’ abilities and equipment with a new job system that provides a greater level of customization and endless ways to strategize. Interactive World Map – Explore the high seas between missions by controlling the crew’s submarine in real-time naval combat, uncovering secrets and gathering reputation along the way.

Explore the high seas between missions by controlling the crew’s submarine in real-time naval combat, uncovering secrets and gathering reputation along the way. Handcrafted Story & Style – Enjoy the handcrafted art, music and story in an epic new high-seas adventure offering 35+ hours of gameplay.

SteamWorld Heist II is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on August 8th.