SteamWorld Heist II announced, coming in August

Publisher Thunderful has announced that SteamWorld Heist II is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on August 8th. Yes, that’s correct, not only did we not know this was a game that existed, it’s been announced with a confirmed release date, too.

The SteamWorld games are pretty much always different genres after the previous title, and we’ve had a city builder recently, but SteamWorld Heist II is a turn-based 2D strategy game, and obviously a sequel to the first one in the series.

Check out the reveal trailer:

In SteamWorld Heist II, players set off on a humorous and thrilling adventure on the high-seas, taking charge as Captain Leeway alongside a ragtag crew of Steambots. Players will explore vast horizons, above and below, as they set sail to solve the mystery of a deadly water crisis that’s causing metal limbs and mechanical hearts to corrode. SteamWorld Heist II plunges players into a handcrafted world with intense turn-based combat, where bullets ricochet with deadly precision, a hilarious cast and story that’s unique for the strategy genre, and a toe-tappingly catchy musical universe.

“Millions of players have gravitated toward SteamWorld Heist’s unique gameplay and art style, and fallen in love with its original story, characters and music,” said Brjánn Sigurgeirsson, SteamWorld Universe & Franchise Director. “We’re excited to bring our dedicated fanbase on a new adventure with us in SteamWorld Heist II, where players will experience a hilarious expansion of the original set in the high seas.”

Here’s the list of key features from the announcement press release:

Turn-Based Ricochet Gameplay – Command your crew in this turn-based 2D strategy game, setting up trick shots with ricocheting bullets to take out enemies.

Command your crew in this turn-based 2D strategy game, setting up trick shots with ricocheting bullets to take out enemies. New Job System – Customize your crewmates’ abilities and equipment with a new job system that provides a greater level of customization and endless ways to strategize.

Customize your crewmates’ abilities and equipment with a new job system that provides a greater level of customization and endless ways to strategize. Interactive World Map – Explore the high seas between missions by controlling the crew’s submarine in real-time naval combat, uncovering secrets and gathering reputation along the way.

Explore the high seas between missions by controlling the crew’s submarine in real-time naval combat, uncovering secrets and gathering reputation along the way. Handcrafted Story & Style – Enjoy the handcrafted art, music and story in an epic new high-seas adventure offering 35+ hours of gameplay.

SteamWorld Heist II is coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on August 8th.