SteamWorld Heist II discounted ahead of August launch

Thunderful Games has announced that SteamWorld Heist II is being discounted for those who pre-order ahead of launch on console.

The 10% discount is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox players, and the same 10% discount will also be available for Steam users when the game launches on August 8th. What this means is that, essentially, if you were going to buy the game anyway (or at launch on Steam), you’ll get 10% off, making it a $30 game for that period.

SteamWorld Heist 2 is, obviously, the sequel to the 2016 game that’s “overwhelmingly positive” in terms of nearly 2500 reviews on Steam. You can check out an extended gameplay trailer, below:

All is not well on the waves, a crisis is brewing. A water crisis! Mysteriously, this precious resource has turned deadly, corroding metal limbs and mechanical hearts. Take charge as Captain Leeway joined by his ragtag crew of Steambots to uncover the enigmatic menace threatening the Great Sea.

We’ve played this one, and really like it so far. In our preview, Chris White said: “Steamworld Heist II has grabbed me instantly. I love the combat, the world, and the gorgeous art style. The humour is superb and the characters are wonderful, and I can’t get the catchy shanties and songs out of my head. There are plenty of ways in which your crew can thrive in battle, but the difficulty is also challenging, although this can be switched at any time. I’m already hooked and excited to venture further into this wonderful world and story that Thunderful has created. There’s no denying the developers are onto a winner with this, and if the rest of the game is as engaging as these early hours are, we are in for a treat.”

Steamworld Heist II is coming to PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox on August 8th.