Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth coming to PC in January, will be playable on Steam Deck

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is coming to PC on January 23rd, 2025 via both Epic Games Store and Steam.

One of the biggest surprises about the announcement is that the publisher says it’ll be “playable on Steam Deck as well”.

Check out the new trailer showing off the news, below:

The publisher has announced some of the PC version features, as follows:

LIGHTING – Lighting has been adjusted, and the game’s overall rendering of light is significantly improved. The updated areas and cutscenes present with even greater beauty and clarity than before.

FRAMERATE AND RESOLUTION – NVIDIA DLSS support means that frame rates can be enhanced and image quality upscaled. There is now also support for variable refresh rate (VRR).

TEXTURES – The Level of Detail (LoD) for background models and MIP maps for background textures can both be freely configured in the options settings. With this background polygon density and texture density can be set higher than was previously possible, allowing for gameplay with higher-quality graphics.

STEAM DECK – The Steam version is planned to be playable on Steam Deck as well.

There are various versions you can pre-order, and if you do so you can get an early-bird 30% off the prices:

Standard Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition – Includes digital Mini-soundtrack, digital artbook, and digital DLC items including the Magic Pot Summoning Materia, Reclaimant Choker accessory and the Orchid Bracelet armor

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Twin Pack – Offering great value during the pre-order phase, the Twin Pack includes FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, available at launch, and the full game download of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE which will be available to play as soon as the Twin Pack is pre-ordered.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE & REBIRTH Digital Deluxe Twin Pack – Includes FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE full game download plus all Digital Deluxe Edition contents

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out now for PS5, and coming to PC on January 23rd.