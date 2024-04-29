The Smurfs – Dreams announced, is a platformer for PC and consoles

Microids has announced The Smurfs – Dreams, a new platforming adventure developer by Ocellus Services for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox coming this year.

“Ever wondered what goes on in the mind of a sleeping Smurf?” is the question the press release asks, with the answer: “Now’s your chance to find out! Explore a universe where dreams and nightmares collide, all while helping our beloved Smurfs navigate through enchanting realms and face off against their arch-nemesis, Gargamel”.

It’ll be a 3D platformer, and the visuals look pretty nice actually. The team behind it previously developer Marsupilami Hoobadventure, which is sitting on a “very positive” rating on Steam, currently.

Check out the reveal trailer:

Whether you’re a die-hard Smurf fan or a seasoned gamer looking for your next adventure, “The Smurfs – Dreams” has something for everyone! With solo or co-op gameplay options, mind-bending puzzles, and heart-pounding challenges, get ready for endless hours of fun and excitement! Gargamel has cast a wicked spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, sending the Smurfs into a deep slumber! It’s up to you to awaken them all before Gargamel’s evil plan succeeds! Can you save the day and restore peace to the Smurf Village?

Here’s the key features:

Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience!

Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience! Dive into Unique Dreams: Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises!

Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises! Embark on an Epic Adventure: Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer!

Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer! Customize Your Character: Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises!

Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises! Stunning Art Direction: Immerse yourself in a colorful and magical world that evolves as you progress!

The Smurfs – Dreams is coming to PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox later this year.