Empire of the Ants 2025 roadmap released, photo mode and co-op coming

Microids and developer Tower Five have together released a 2025 roadmap for Empire of the Ants, and there’s lots of new content planned.

The teams say that: “This seasonal roadmap highlights key milestones, with numerous updates planned to enhance your experience in both single-player and multiplayer modes. Expect new content, optimizations, and surprises that will make The Ants even more engaging.”

Microids says: “New features and innovative content, along with community-driven optimizations, are in store. Join us on this journey and see how 2025 promises to be a pivotal year for Empire of The Ants.”

As you can see from the image above, online co-op is coming, as is 2v2 AI mode, and a horde mode. New units, factions, powers and maps, appear to be coming throughout the journey of the roadmap, and a new PvP mode is hitting in Summer. A photo mode will be added in “Fall”, which will likely be very popular as the game is gorgeous, and almost photorealistic at times. Lastly of note, another new game mode is coming in Winter.

In Empire of the Ants, every decision counts, every movement is strategic, and each conquest showcases your skill in navigating a world where the small are powerful! Strategy, exploration, combat, and alliances with local fauna are essential to overcome the many challenges awaiting players.

In our review, we said: “Empire of the Ants is a true celebration of our natural world that just happens to be disguised as a real time strategy game. It’s a more simplistic approach to the genre but has more heart than I would ever have imagined and I’ve found myself actually caring about the survival, the ups and the downs, and the stories told of the adventures of 103,683rd. It’s a beautiful study of the things that we often take for granted, if we even notice them at all. For me at least, it’s a reminder to take a moment to appreciate the little things.”.

Empire of the Ants is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.