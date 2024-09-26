Empire of The Ants gets new gameplay trailer, will be PS5 Pro enhanced

Publisher Microids and developer Tower Five have put out a new gameplay trailer for Empire of The Ants, and confirmed it’ll be PS5 Pro enhanced.

The game itself is inspired by the work of the same name from Bernard Werber, and is one of the first titles to make use of the PS5 Pro’s ability to enhance games. The team says it’ll enable “smooth and immersive experience” and offer 60fps gameplay.

Here’s the new gameplay trailer:

Immerse yourself in an ant-scale ecosystem in the heart of the Fontainebleau forest. You play as the 103,683rd ant determined to protect its colony. With Empire of the Ants, every decision matters, every move is strategic, and every conquest reflects your skill in exploring a world where the small are mighty! Strategy, exploration, battles, and alliances with local fauna will be necessary to overcome the many challenges awaiting players. Developed by Tower Five using Unreal Engine 5, the video game Empire of the Ants will offer players a real-time strategic experience inspired by Bernard Werber’s iconic saga. Players will dive into a thrilling adventure where they must make a colony of ants prosper through tactical and strategic battles in a world of enormous proportions. Strategy, exploration, battles, and alliances with local fauna will be necessary to emerge victorious from the many challenges awaiting players.

Here’s some of the key features from the latest press release:

PARTAKE IN AN EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURE – Play as a brave ant in third-person view and discover unique abilities that will help you in your strategic battles and explorations.

A 3D REAL-TIME STRATEGY GAME WITH PROGRESSIVE DIFFICULTY – The game offers an accessible experience with tutorials allowing newcomers to learn the basics of RTS while offering adjustable difficulty and advanced mechanics for seasoned players.

EXPLORE VAST ENVIRONMENTS AND MEET LOCAL FAUNA – Traverse a photorealistic forest to explore. Meet other ants and forest inhabitants during your journey and interact with them.

IMMERSIVE AND PHOTOREALISTIC – Pushing the boundaries of photorealistic effects, Unreal Engine 5 sets new standards, particularly for the representation of plants and fauna.

SEASONAL RHYTHM-BASED NARRATION – The game offers a narrative that follows the rhythm of the seasons, affecting the attributes of the fauna such as speed, resistance, buffs, etc.

SINGLE-PLAYER CAMPAIGN & MULTIPLAYER – Overcome the story mode and extend your experience in intense online battles.

Empire of the Ants is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on November 7th.