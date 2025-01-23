The Smurfs – Flower Defense announced by Microids

Microids has announced The Smurfs – Flower Defense for VR devices, coming to Meta Quest in May 2025.

This Smurfs title follows on from the release of Dreams last year, which was a surprisingly great experience, though it’s worth noting The Smurfs – Flower Defense is being developed by a different team, in the form of Kalank Games.

The Smurfs are back in The Smurfs – Flower Defense, an all-new adventure where their fate literally rests in your hands! This tower defense game combines action, strategy, and storytelling, while paying tribute to the enchanting world of the Smurfs. Thanks to virtual reality and mixed reality technologies, The Smurfs come to life right in your living room, offering you an innovative experience and an unprecedented immersion in a magical universe.

The fairy Leaf is preparing to celebrate the magic of Nature along with the whole Smurf Village. But little do they know that Gargamel will show up to spoil the party once again! Using a magic spell, he gets his hands on 20 Smurfs and chases the rest away from the village! Now more powerful than ever, Gargamel forces the Smurfs to flee, while the weakened Leaf returns to her flower state. After being dropped into their magical world, it is up to you to save the Smurfs, protect the Nature Fairy and stop Gargamel!

Here’s the key features from the press release:

An immersive tower defense experience in Mixed Reality: Defend the Smurfs by building defensive towers and activating mechanisms in your own environment.

Live action and strategy: Fight alongside the Smurfs by picking them up with your “virtual hands” and putting them in the right place at the right time, all while managing your strategy.

Switch between Smurfette, Storm, Brainy and Jokey, and use their powers smartly to prevail.

20 Smurfs to free: Explore iconic landmarks in the world of the Smurfs and take on gripping challenges.

3 epic bosses: Face Gargamel, Azrael and the Howlibird in spectacular battles.

A Hard mode for seasoned players who want to measure themselves against increasingly difficult challenges.

The Smurfs – Flower Defense will be released for Meta Quest 3 in May 2025.