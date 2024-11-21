Flint: Treasure of Oblivion gets new December release date

After previously being pushed back to November, Microids and Savage Level have confirmed a new December release date for Flint: Treasure of Oblivion.

The new date for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X versions of the game is December 17, 2024. And to celebrate a final, nailed on release date, there’s a new trailer which “highlights essential mechanics such as crew management, the diverse arsenal of weapons, and the intensity of unarmed combat—offering players a closer look at the strategic depth and role-playing opportunities that await.”.

Get ready to embark alongside Captain Flint, his first mate Billy Bones, and his crew of sea wolves in search of a legendary treasure promising freedom and fortune. With its original narrative using traditional comic book expression, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion invites players to immerse themselves in a historically documented pirate adventure sprinkled with fantasy elements.

The team says a second video that showcases more gameplay mechanics is on the way, too, but for now we’ve got some info about some specific mechanics. Let’s get into it:

Crew Management and Archetypes: Building the perfect crew is critical to success. Players can recruit legendary pirates like John Silver and Mary Read, alongside other skilled adventurers. With 12 distinct archetypes, including Surgeons, Swashbuckler and Helmsmen, each crew member brings unique abilities to the team.

Archetype Combos tips: Positioning matters! Place two characters from the same archetype side by side in combat to unlock powerful new skills and devastating combos, giving you a tactical edge in battle.

Weapons and unarmed combat: The combat in Flint: Treasure of Oblivion combines strategy and adaptability. The game offers a wide variety of weapons, from sabers to pistols, providing unique tactical options based on playstyle. Unarmed combat also allows players to perform brutal actions, such as tackling or crushing enemies, which can be combined with environmental interactions for maximum impact.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5 on December 17th.