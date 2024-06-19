Tactical RPG Flint: Treasure of Oblivion gets first gameplay trailer

Publisher Microids and developer Savage Level has unveiled the first gameplay for tactical RPG Flint: Treasure of Oblivion via a new trailer. The game is set for a Q4 2024 release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, and as mentioned, this is the first look at how the game plays.

Microids says that: “In Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, players will set off in search of a mysterious treasure. Exploring varied environments and engaging in tactical turn-based combat, every move and every success will be determined by dice rolls, adding a layer of suspense and strategy inspired by role-playing and board games.”

Prepare to embark alongside Captain Flint, his second-in-command Billy Bones and his crew of old salts in search of a legendary treasure promising freedom and fortune. With its original narrative using traditional comic strips as a narrative medium, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion invites players to immerse themselves in a historically accurate pirate adventure spiced up with fantasy. The heart of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion lies in its turn-based combat. Players must carefully assemble their crew, with each member bringing unique skills that influence overall strategy. During tactical phases, players can use skill and item cards to strengthen their crew, and improve their dice, whose rolls determine the outcome of actions, to influence the unpredictability of combat.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

TURN-BASED TACTICAL COMBAT: A good preparation is key! Choose your crew members with unique abilities, obtain new skills, improve your dices. During the tactical phases, use cards to trigger skills and attributes and influence the fight with dice throws.

COMIC-BOOK NARRATIVE: Enjoy a narrative which, beyond the usual codes of comics (onomatopoeia, speech bubbles), offers players original and dynamic comic strips.

EXPLORATION: Discover a magnificent world, from the French city of Saint-Malo to the exotic landscapes of central America. Visit diverse environments (cities, camps, jungle, caves…) powered by Unreal Engine 5

HISTORICALLY-INSPIRED PIRACY WORLD: The game faithfully recreates a world of piracy, incorporating historical elements (language, costumes, weapons) making the experience even more immersive

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in Q4 2024.