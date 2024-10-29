Flint: Treasure of Oblivion gets a new gameplay video

Microids and developer Savage Level have release a new gameplay video for Flint: Treasure of Oblivion with commentary.

The new gameplay video features four minutes of commented gameplay, which Savage Level says gives “players a detailed look at the game’s mechanics, pirate-themed world, and role-playing depth”.

Check it out, below:

In Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, players will explore immersive environments by interacting with local inhabitants to progress through the story and unlock additional quests. Throughout the exploration, players will have to collect cards with items linked to the story as well as Tactics. These cards allow Flint and his crew to level up, gain new weapons, and improve their dice rolls and attributes like defence, dexterity and health. Through this gameplay system, players will be able to use accessories, skills and attributes in combat phases. Before setting out on adventures, players will need to assemble a diverse team by choosing from the pirates they have recruited in the various classes each with their own specific skills set including Surgeon, Freebooter or Helmsman. Different sailors can complement each other and combos can be performed by pairing two members of the same class, creating situations that can change the course of a fight.

The developer says that: “Battles in Flint: Treasure of Oblivion emphasizes strategy. Players can take advantage of the environment by using verticality to fall on an opponent from a high point, or push a barrel to topple an enemy and take the advantage.

The game incorporates a strong tabletop role-playing dimension, with success in combat based in part on the results of dice rolls. These can be mitigated by the skills of team members and strategies adopted in combat, enhancing players’ chances of success. This luck factor also applies to exploration phases, such as opening chests or certain narrative sequences”

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion is coming to PC (Epic Games Store, Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on November 14th.