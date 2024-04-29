Akuma joins Street Fighter 6 on May 22nd

Street Fighter 6 already has a pretty big roster, but a classic name is joining on May 22nd, as that’s when the roster is joined by Akuma.

While Akuma is the big draw to the May 22nd update, Capcom has also confirmed three updates its calling “significant”, on that day, across PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. Here’s the updates:

Fight with style when Outfit 3 becomes available for all Year 1 Characters, including Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma. Year 1 Ultimate Pass owners will automatically receive these including their colors 1-10 on May 22.

The highly anticipated battle balance updates are coming to the game. We’ll have more details to share about this in the upcoming weeks.

The newest stage in Street Fighter 6, Enma’s Hollow, where Akuma resides to continue his hellbent training has been revealed. Year 1 Ultimate Pass owners will automatically receive this stage on May 22.

Here’s Akuma in action, in a new gameplay trailer:

Akuma drops straight into the action across all three Street Fighter 6 game modes, including World Tour where you can learn more about his story, Battle Hub where you can apply his moves to your own avatar, as well as the classic Fighting Ground experience.

Akuma is part of the Year 1 character pass, Year 1 ultimate pass, deluxe edition, or ultimate edition. Here’s his list of moves, from the latest press release:

Gou Hadoken: Akuma’s infamous fireball is back and can be charged up to blast a “red fireball” that gives him more options on hit or block.

Ashura Senku: Like his previous iterations, Akuma uses Ashura Senku to glide on the battlefield cloaked in shadows.

Adamant Flame: One of Akuma's new moves, where he performs a forward thrust engulfed in flames. This move is useful in combos and for exploiting vulnerable opponents due to its long reach.

Messatsu Gohado: Akuma's Level 1 Super Art where he fires a highly concentrated ball of Satsui no Hado.

Empyrean's End: Akuma's Level 2 Super Art where he turns the Satsui no Hado into a powerful flame and ignites it within the opponent.

Sip of Calamity: Akuma's first Level 3 Super Art where he throws opponents on the ground face-first and follows up with a single devastating blow.

Shun Goku Satsu or "Raging Demon": This second Level 3 Super Art can only be performed when his Vitality is low enough for a Critical Art and can be used to end combos. This time, he allows you to see what happens during the one second worth of nightmares.

Street Fighter 6 is out now for PC via Steam, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.