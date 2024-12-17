Monster Hunter Now “Happy Hunting New Year” starts on December 23rd

Niantic has announced the start date and details for the Monster Hunter Now “Happy Hunting New Year” event, which is starting on December 23rd.

The official blog has the details, saying: “Get ready for some epic rewards! In the year-end portion of the event, get your hands on exciting rewards including the exclusive Lagombi Christmas Sweater layered equipment, a special hunter medal, and a unique guild card background. Additionally, slaying the featured monsters during the event may reward you with Mysterious Driftstones which appeared in past events, instead of regular driftstones.”

The blog adds: “Of course, that’s not all—we’re expecting an increase in activity of various monsters across this event season so prepare for plenty of action. Use this opportunity to hunt them, gather materials, and forge or upgrade your weapons and armour.”

The event details are:

A Happy Hunting New Year: Final Hunt 2024: From Monday, December 23rd, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. until Tuesday, December 31st, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. (local time)

A Happy Hunting New Year: First Hunt 2025: From Wednesday, January 1st, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, January 5th, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. (local time)

Niantic says that “During the event, Gold Rathian will appear in desert and swamp habitats and Silver Rathalos will appear in forest and swamp habitats”.

During the event, these monsters will appear more frequently in the following habitats.

Pink Rathian: swamp habitat

Azure Rathalos: forest habitat

Black Diablos: desert habitat

Coral Pukei-Pukei: forest habitat

Nightshade Paolumu: desert habitat

During the event, there is a chance you will receive a specific type of driftstone from the following monsters:

Silver Rathalos, Azure Rathalos: Mysterious Driftstone A

Gold Rathian, Pink Rathian: Mysterious Driftstone B

Black Diablos, Coral Pukei-Pukei, Nightshade Paolumu: Mysterious Driftstone C

Here’s the list of the main rewards:

Exclusive A Happy Hunting New Year 2025 Medal

Exclusive Lagombi Christmas Sweater layered equipment

Exclusive Final Hunt 2024 guild card background

Monster materials including a Wyvern Gem Shard, Gold Rathian Plate, and Silver Rathalos Plate

Gatherable materials including Earth Crystals

Monster Hunter Now is available on iOS and Android devices.