Street Fighter 6 “Mai Teaser trailer” released

Capcom has released a teaser trailer for the next character to join the Street Fighter 6 roster, Mai, who is coming in early 2025.

It’s very much a teaser of what’s to come, but it’s nearly two minutes in length, with the following info:

“Mai will teach you all the Shiranui techniques you can handle—as long as you don’t keep her waiting. This good girl from SNK’s Fatal Fury series is coming to Street Fighter 6 in early 2025!

Mai can be purchased individually with Fighter Coins and the owners of the Year 2 Character Pass / Ultimate Pass will automatically get access to Mai when she releases.”

Check out the teaser trailer below, and see a little bit of Mai in action:

The scene looks to be from the World Tour mode within the game, probably the introduction scene for when you meet Mai in the World Tour. M Bison and Terry have already hit the game, with Elena due in Spring 2025, and Mai in Winter 2025.

In our Street Fighter 6 review, we scored the game 10/10 and said: “Without wishing to engage hyperbole too much, this is without question the best fighting game package I have ever played. It is almost too much at times, and is a gloriously overwhelming beast that it is way too easy to sink hours of your life into. Having a fundamentally rock-solid engine is one thing, but the fan service and sheer scope of what Capcom has done in terms of additional content mean that it will keep you going far longer than a one-on-one fighter has any right to be able to. It is the sort of game that when DLC is released, you would actually look forward to splashing the cash to extend the fight. A true classic.”.

Street Fighter 6 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.