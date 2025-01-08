Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test 2 is coming in February

Capcom has announced a second Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5 in February.

Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto announced this via a new four minute video, explaining that you’ll be able to hunt Gypceros, which is returning monster from the series. The second Monster Hunter Wilds open beta will include the character creation, a story trial, and the “Slay Doshaguma” quest, along with the option to hunt the Gypceros.

Check out the video revealing this all, below:

Open Beta Test 2 is your second chance to try out the evolved hunting experience in Monster Hunter Wilds, this time featuring an additional monster! Following the first Open Beta Test, the development team have been reading all of the feedback and requests we’ve recieved, and are working hard to improve the quality of the game for launch. Please note that adjustments including performance, weapon changes, Hitstop, quality of life improvements and more will not be present or reflected in the second Open Beta Test build.

The second Monster Hunter Wilds open beta will allow you to carry over the character creation data you make to the final version of the game, but obviously no story carry-over will be possible.

If you do take part in the second beta, you will get “special bonuses”, which Tsujimoto says “can be redeemed in the full game: a decorative charm for your weapon of Seikret, and an item pack, both of which can be redeemed in the full game”.

The dates, then, for the beta are:

Thursday, February 6th at 7pm to Sunday, February 9th, at 6:59pm

Thursday, February 13th at 7pm to Sunday, February 16th at 6:59pm

Capcom does also confirm the beta will be available for those using the PS5 version without PlayStation Plus, and Xbox users who don’t have Xbox Game Pass Core, or Ultimate.

Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on February 28th.