Monster Hunter Wilds release date, pre-order bonuses, and deluxe edition announced

Capcom has announced the release date for Monster Hunter Wilds, and it’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Pc on February 28th.

The Monster Hunter Wilds release date was revealed during the PlayStation State of Play for September, which showed off the fourth trailer for the game.

The trailer provided the first look at the flagship monster at the center of the story in Monster Hunter Wilds, Arkveld. The mysterious monster Arkveld hails from a species long thought to be extinct, and bears uniquely shaped, chain-like wings. After rescuing the young boy Nata on the border of the Forbidden Lands, the Hunter’s Guild gathers its resources and forms the Forbidden Lands Research Commission to investigate the mysterious “White Wraith” that attacked Nata’s home. In order to properly explore the Forbidden Lands, the Research Commission dispatches multiple units to the area. These include the Avis Unit made up of Alma, Gemma, the player’s Hunter, and their Palico, as well as the Astrum unit, which includes the veteran hunter Olivia, who can join players as a Support Hunter, alongside her Palico Athos, the biologist Erik, and Werner the engineer.

We’ve had a chance to try out the game, and it plays beautifully already at this early stage. We’ll have a video preview coming for you soon, actually. Until then, we now know that the weather changes how the game plays. You can check out more information on the game just announced via the Official PlayStation Blog, too. But for now we have the pre-order bonuses, packs, and all sorts.

If you have a Monster Hunter World or Iceborne save you’ll get the following bonuses:

Next up, here’s the premium deluxe edition:

If you pre-order on PlayStation you’ll get this digital mini art-book:

And lastly, the standard pre-order bonus is as follows:

The fourth trailer revealed a “first look at the leviathan monster Uth Duna, which surfaces amidst the Inclemency of the Scarlet Forest. The apex predator of the Scarlet Forest, Uth Duna cloaks itself in a veil of water using ponderous secretions from its body. Additionally, hunters were treated to a first look at the new Brute Wyvern, Quematrice, that calls the Windward Plains its home. Quematrice sprays a flammable substance that ignites into flames from sparks created by scraping its tail against the ground.”

So there you have it: Monster Hunter Wilds release date is February 28th, coming to PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.