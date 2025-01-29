Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 released on GOG

GOG has announced that from today you can grab the original Dino Crisis, and Dino Crisis 2 from its store, and has asked what fans want next.

The retailer says: “Games are disappearing – that’s a fact. According to the Video Game History Foundation, 87% of all games made before 2010 are now inaccessible. Just a few months ago, we launched the GOG Preservation Program to protect the games we can – and today, we’re taking further steps to ensure they live forever!”

GOG adds: “We’re incredibly excited to bring the one and only original Dino Crisis to GOG, right alongside its sequel! These classic titles are ready to play on modern PCs right now, and like all the classic gems on GOG, they come DRM-free with their original content fully intact. Both games launch within our GOG Preservation Program, too – this means we armed them with various quality-of-life upgrades and fine-tuned compatibility so they can run smoothly on today’s and future systems.”

There’s a three minute “story” style video available to watch, too, below:

Capcom’s Dino Crisis has left an incredible mark on the survival horror genre with its intense atmosphere and dinosaur-driven suspense, earning its place as a classic. The first game now supports Windows 10/11 and includes Original, Arrange, and PC-exclusive Operation Wipe Out modes. Updates feature enhanced DirectX rendering, ~4K resolution, modern controllers, and fixes for stability, transparency, and save issues. New options like V-Sync, Gamma Correction, and Anti-Aliasing offer a refined experience.

The company is also wanting to know what fans want next, so has a “community wishlist”, which has today evolved to the “GOG Dreamlist“. The company says: “it’s a place where your memories meet action. You tell us what matters, and we work to make it happen. Each vote is a spark that inspires publishers to act. With the brand new design, it’s easier than ever to champion your favourites and make sure your voice is heard – because we believe that together we can keep the classics alive.”

Dino Crisis and its sequel are now available on GOG. The original game is £8.99.