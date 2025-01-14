Street Fighter 6 gameplay trailer shows off Mai in action

Capcom has released a new gameplay trailer for the next DLC fighter for Street Fighter 6, and Mai is coming on February 5th.

Mai Shiranui was first seen in the Fatal Fury series, and marks the second ever guest character for Street Fighter 6, after Terry joined last year.

Capcom says: “As the second guest character in Street Fighter history, players have plenty of reasons to get excited for Mai’s unique move-set inspired by a variety of SNK classics with the modern touches of Street Fighter 6 mechanics. Players will be able to bring the heat with Mai across all three game modes, including Fighting Ground and Battle Hub, as well as checking her out as the newest Master in World Tour.”.

Check out the trailer, below:

The dazzling Mai also drops with two Outfits. Outfit 1 is reminiscent of her classic style across SNK’s historic Fatal Fury series while Outfit 2 will be themed around her newest look in the upcoming Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Outfit 2 can be acquired via Fighter Coins or maxing out your bond with her in World Tour.

If you have the Year 2 character pass you can grab Mai for free on release. She joins M Bison and Terry, with Elena (coming in Spring 2025). You can also use fighter coins to purchase characters individually.

Capcom has also dropped Mai’s moveset, as follows:

Kachousen: Mai throws her fan like a fireball. When used normally, the fan loses to other projectiles and your opponent’s strikes can knock them down. But when you hold down the input, they can no longer be neutralised by strikes. In addition, if the fan hits an opponent, it will pop up and fall down on them for another hit.

Ryuuenbu: Spin forward in a fiery blaze for combos or to control space.

Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi: Perform a cartwheel and fly towards opponents to elbow them. The OD version sends Mai into the air to follow up on the attack or to surprise opponents below.

Hishou Ryuuenjin: Mai's dragon punch, which works as an effective anti-air as she delivers a flying upwards kick bathed in flame.

Kagerou no Mai: Mai's Level 1 Super Art, she sets the immediate vicinity on fire, which can be useful as an anti-air move or combo ender. The move also gives Mai five Flame Stocks which give all of Mai's special moves and Level 1 and 2 Super Arts special properties.

Chou Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi: Mai's Level 2 Super Art where she rushes forward in a blaze of glory that can get around projectiles.

Shiranui Ryuu: Enbu Ada Zakura: Mai's Level 3 Super Art, she flies like a butterfly and stings like a bee in a series of elegant fan strikes.

Street Fighter 6 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.