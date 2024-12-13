An Okami sequel has been announced, directed by Hideki Kamiya

It feels like forever that this has been coming, but Capcom has relented and finally announced an Okami sequel, directed by Hideki Kamiya.

Capcom says: “Hideki Kamiya, director of the beloved original Ōkami, returns as director for this new Ōkami project, which is being co-developed among multiple studios that include various staff members of the original Ōkami, including M-TWO Inc., Machine Head Works Inc., and CLOVERS Inc., the last of which Hideki Kamiya is a member of.”

We have a very brief teaser to go on so far, but here it is:

Amaterasu and friends will return for another heartwarming story packed with thrilling adventures in a unique Japanese-style setting. What will their next adventure be like? It will be some time before we have more to share, but the entire development team hopes that fans and newcomers alike look forward to this project.

Capcom has also passed on a message from Kamiya to fans:

“Until next time…

How long has it been since the story was concluded with that? I didn’t think the day would really come, where I’d return to Ōkami and continue the story with my own hands. Even at this very moment, my body is filled with both a cautious surprise that this is not a dream, and a joy that cannot be described in words.

Everyone who has worked so hard to make this project a reality, the friends who believed in me and gathered at CLOVERS Inc., and most importantly, the voices of so many of you who have continued to support Ōkami even after such a long time: all of this has come together to create this miracle, for which I am deeply grateful.

Like a strong rising sun, this project is finally in motion. But it’s still a small bud that is blossoming. We are ready to fill this new Ōkami with many colourful flowers, and to do our best to fulfil the promise of “next time” in the best way.

Everyone please wait with anticipation.”

There is a teaser web site as well, but otherwise, that’s all we have to go on for now. Exciting, though, right?