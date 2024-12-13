Onimusha is returning with Way of the Sword in 2026

After testing the waters with Warlords back in 2019, it seems Capcom is bringing back Onimusha, with Onimusha: Way of the Sword, coming in 2026.

Capcom says the game is “The series’ first new instalment in nearly two decades, Onimusha: Way of the Sword returns to a dark fantasy feudal Japan where samurai clash with the supernatural in cutting-edge combat”, and that it’s coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2026.

Here’s the trailer and information:

Onimusha is rooted in the Sengoku period, Japan’s legendary age of warring states. The games infuse history with Japanese folklore to tell tales of warriors who wield the mystical power of the Oni. These heroes are drawn into conflict with the Genma, relentless monsters hellbent on conquering the world. The franchise debuted in 2001 and instantly captivated players with its satisfying sword-based combat and exhilarating “Issen” counterattack mechanics. The series also gained recognition for its spellbinding stories portraying historical figures and real events in a dark fantasy setting. Now, having grown in popularity as one of Capcom’s best-selling properties, Onimusha is entering a whole new era.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword takes place in Kyoto during the early Edo period. In this time of relative peace for Japan, Malice has befallen the ancient city. Twisted into an eerie and unsettling place, Kyoto has been infested by the demonic Genma. In the debut trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a lone samurai armed with the Oni Gauntlet engages in fierce, blood-soaked sword fights with these hellish creatures from another world.

In our review of Onimusha: Warlords, we said: “Onimusha: Warlords is a well-worked remaster with significant changes to make it worth playing once again. Outside of the movement between different scenes, I’d forgotten how short it is. Not counting the times I’d died, my total playtime was 3 hours 28 minutes on Normal difficulty. There’re collectables and the Dark Realm of course, but it still seems like a relatively short experience. It would’ve been nice to see some additional levels added, but I’m not a developer and hence have no idea of the cost or technology needed to do that to such an old title. Regardless, I loved replaying an old favourite of mine, and if you’re wondering if it holds up with the best of today’s action titles, it most certainly does.”

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X in 2026.