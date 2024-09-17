Street Fighter 6 character guide video for Terry released

Ahead of the September 24th release of Terry for Street Fighter 6, a character guide video has been released.

Not long after the release of M Bison via the Year 2 Character Pass, Terry is one that fans will be pretty excited to play as, given his storied history. Next up is Mai (in Winter 2025), with Elena (Spring 2025) finishing the year two pack off.

Capcom says via the trailer that Terry “excels in both offense and defence and is a leader of the pack when it comes to special moves”. Check out the eight and a half minute character guide, below:

Terry Bogard, the Legendary Hungry Wolf, will be unlocked for players who own or purchase the Year 2 Character Pass or Year 2 Ultimate Pass. The conniving M. Bison and charismatic Terry will be joined by the legendary Mai (Early 2025) and Elena (Spring 2025) to round out the Year 2 character roster. Let’s welcome them, as Mai will be the second-ever guest character to step into the Street Fighter universe, and Elena will return for the first time since Street Fighter 6.

According to the official page for Terry, he is 6 foot and 170lbs, and likes fast food and video games, but hates cigarettes. Who knew? Oh and he’s voiced by Michael Allan Schneider and is a “passionate fighter that hones his craft as he travels all over the world. Also known as the “Hungry Wolf”. He came to Metro City after hearing about the opening of the Pao Pao Cafe”.

Move-set wise, he looks like he’ll play similar to Ryu and Ken, with ground attacks that can also cancel out projectiles. He looks pretty great, so far, and we’ve not got long to go until we can check him out ourselves.

Street Fighter 6 is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.