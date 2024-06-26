M. Bison joins Street Fighter 6, kicking off Year 2

Capcom has announced that M. Bison has joined the Street Fighter 6 roster from today, as part of the Year 2 character pass.

It might seem strange to many older fans that he wasn’t already part of the game, but from today he’s part of Street Fighter 6 if you have the ultimate pass, character pass for Year 2, or you can grab him for 350 fighter coins, which also includes his outfit 1 and colours 1 & 2.

Check out his launch trailer below:

As you’d expect, he’s available in Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. Capcom also confirmed there’s some new features as part of the update:

Players can now audibly gear up for battle by selecting to play specific sounds from past Street Fighter titles when pre-match Challenger Screens appear

When viewing Replays, “1.1x” and “1.2x” playback speed options will now be available, as well as a “Rewind Frame” option (only usable when paused)

When a Critical Art can be used, the player’s health bar will now flash

Added a shortcut to start Training Mode in the Main Menu

In Versus mode, select “Change Match Settings” in the Match Result menu to reset the win/loss record for offline matches/tournaments

The developer added that “There’s still tons of new content to look forward to with the jaw-dropping lineup of Year 2 characters yet to be released, including the capoeira master Elena, plus Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui from SNK’s Fatal Fury series, the first guest characters to ever appear in the long-running Street Fighter series! Plus, get hyped for big crowds and even bigger moments when Street Fighter 6 takes the stage at Evo 2024 this July!”

Looking at his moveset, it does look like he’ll play similarly to before, as a charge character, but it’ll be nice to relearn him all over again.

Street Fighter 6 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.