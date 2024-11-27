Monster Hunter Now Season 4 launches December 11th

Niantic has announced the launch date for Season 4 of Monster Hunter Now, and it’s coming on December 11th.

The official blog has lots of information, even down to the time the update launches (12am UTC). The blog starts off by saying: “Get ready to hunt in the all-new tundra habitat! Here, you’ll encounter hereto undiscovered monsters like Tigrex, Lagombi, Volvidon, and Somnacanth, as well as returning monsters like Barioth and small monsters Wulg and Cortos, all of whom haven’t been seen since the spring.”

Tigrex, Volvidon, and Somnacanth will appear on the field once you have unlocked them in urgent quests that occur within each chapter of the Season 4 story quest

Wield the Switch Axe: The Switch Axe lets you switch skillfully between two modes: the long-reaching Axe Mode and the fast-attacking Sword Mode. Build up the Switch Gauge while in Axe Mode and use it in Sword Mode to land a devastating blow.

There are also some new Palico features:

Your very own Palico: Hunters will now have their own customizable Palico to assist with gathering materials and marking monsters on the field! Customize your Palico’s fur color, facial features, and even give it a name. And don’t fear—you can still find the Palico you have come to know and love acting as Qualily’s assistant in the story and guides.

Get creative with AR: Capture your daily adventures with your custom Palico in real-world settings using AR photography! Make memories together.

Loadouts have changed, too, as players have been asking for an increase to the number, so that’s happening. There are new skills like Critical Ferocity, Shared Shield, and Morph Boost, to learn. Niantic also says: “A new cheer function will allow you to send encouragement to your friends. When received, cheers temporarily increase maximum health for the day.” There are also new hunter medals, season supply items, a season 4 pass, and there are even some changes to the monster appearances.

Monster Hunter Now is out now for mobile devices.