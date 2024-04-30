EA Sports F1 24 gets first look at gameplay via new video

EA Sports and Codemasters has revealed a first look at F1 24 gameplay, thanks to a newly released video that premiered on Monday 29th April.

The video shows off quite a lot of raw gameplay, actually giving a good look at what to expect. Tracks like Shanhhai International Circuit with sunny weather, and Lusail International Circuit with dry weather at night are on offer, showing off multiple camera angles you can use when racing. There’s heavy cloud as well, and it all looks pretty visually impressive, so far.

Check out the first look at gameplay video, below:

Electronic Arts offers fans a taste of the action with a first look at the gameplay of EA SPORTS F1 24. The video features three of the four updated circuits in F1 24, including the “home of British motorsport” Silverstone, fan-favourite Spa, and Lusail International Circuits, as well as the iconic Monaco street circuit and the Shanghai International Circuit. The circuits, showcased across a range of weather conditions and camera angles, demonstrate the game’s advanced level of detail and realism. The preview also provides a glimpse of the 2024 season F1 cars, updated using precise CAD modelling data. It highlights some of the game’s innovative features such as real driver voice-overs, adapted from actual F1 TV broadcasts, and the breakthrough Dynamic Diffuse Global Illumination software, improving lighting, shadows, and reflections.

There will be a further deep dive into gameplay on May 7th, which will aim to showcase “the updates to the circuits, drivers, and teams.” So far it all looks pretty authentic, and some of the camera angles really show off the visuals well. All in all there’s around 13 minutes of gameplay.

EA Sports F1 24 is coming on May 31st, but you can get it three days earlier with the “Champions Edition”, which also includes 18,000 PitCoins, a VIP Podium Pass, 2 new MyTeam icons, and an F1 World Bumper Pack.