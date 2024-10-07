GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition coming to iOS and Android

Feral Interactive has announced that GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition will be hitting iOS and Android devices in December. Pre-orders and pre-registration is now open on both the App Store and the Google Play Store, too.

The developer/publisher says that: “The hotly anticipated successor to GRID Autosport on mobile, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition features superb visuals, varied terrains and ever-changing weather, all served up in the GRID series’ trademark blend of arcade action and simulation handling”

You can check out a trailer showing off the iOS and Android version, below:

From high performance road GTs to trucks and open-wheel cars, players can test their driving skills in any number of ways. A massive Career mode challenges players to rise through the ranks, or they can set the discipline, location and conditions for their own events in the extensively customisable Race Creator mode. The live-action story mode, Driven to Glory, pulls players into the GRID World Series, placing its fierce rivalries and spectacular on-track duels front and centre. Whichever way they play, a sophisticated Photo Mode gives every player the ability to capture sensational pictures of their race highlights from circuits all over the world. Brought to mobile without compromise, GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition features cleverly tuned controls for both touch and tilt, each offering a fully customisable user interface, as well as full support for all popular gamepads. All DLC that was available for the original desktop and console releases is included as standard in this mobile Deluxe Edition.

Now it’s time for the small print, however. If you’re planning on playing on Android, Feral says that “GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition will support a limited number of chipsets and devices at launch: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3”.

On iOS devices, it’s slightly more complicated. If you have an iPad with an M1 chip or newer, you’re covered. If you want to play on iPhone, then you’re fine if the devices is an iPhone 14 or newer. Older phones are supported, but specifically only the iPhone Pro 12, and iPhone 13 Pro.

GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition is coming to iOS and Android in December, and will cost $14.99 / £9.99 / €12,49.