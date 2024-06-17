EA Sports F1 24 live service plans announced

EA Sports has announced the live service plans for F1 24, which will include multiple seasons worth of content celebrating the sport, with the first season being called “Modern Day Heroes”. Each season will have a new theme, and will feature on-track challenges that are inspired by the current season, as well as the history of the sport as well. Each season will have “new Race Scenarios, Challenge Career, Pro Challenges, and a refreshed Podium Pass.”

Speaking about the forthcoming content, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, Lee Mather said: “We have redesigned our live service offering fans more ways to engage with the exhilarating world of Formula 1 and connect with players from around the world. By celebrating both current drivers and legendary moments, we aim to offer a richer experience that keeps the thrill of F1 alive all year round”.

“Modern Day heroes”, says EA, “introduces challenges inspired by two of the sport’s finest drivers. Completing these challenges will earn fans exclusive rewards such as liveries, race suits, podium emotes, and more.” The first season will be available until June 28th, and will bring the Charles Leclerc Challenge Career, and a condensed version of the 2024 season with four weekly episodes.

EA Says: “Each episode features three unique races, allowing fans to compete for top results for the Monégasque driver. A dedicated Aston Martin Event Series will follow in July, celebrating Fernando Alonso’s storied career. Players will have the chance to revisit some of the Spaniard’s most iconic moments on the track and unlock additional rewards.”

New to F1 24 and building on F1 World’s popularity, Fanzone offers players more ways to get involved and show their support for their favourite teams, drivers and more. Fans can now connect with like-minded players and achieve both individual and community goals to get rewards. Ahead of each Grand Prix weekend, fans will have the opportunity to vote on key battles and predict which teams will score the most points in the upcoming real-life race, earning points for their Zones for accurately anticipating the results.

EA Sports F1 24 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.