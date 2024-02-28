EA Sports F1 24 announced, coming in May

EA Sports has announced that F1 24 is coming on May 31st, and revealed the editions that players can buy on the date, or pre-order ahead of time.

As usual, F1 24 is developed by Codemasters, under EA Sports publishing, and while this is just a small announcement with a teaser trailer, we know it’s going to be coming to “PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, via EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam”.

Check out that trailer, below:

Alongside a second wave of new season liveries coming at the end of April, players who pre-order will receive several valuable items connected directly to F1 24 at launch. The digital-exclusive Champions Edition equips drivers with two new Formula 1 Icons, 18,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Bumper Pack featuring resources for single and multiplayer gameplay events. They will also receive up to three days of early access starting May 28, and all pre-orders come with one bonus VIP Podium Pass. Players pre-ordering the Standard Edition will receive 5,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Starter Pack.

There is going to be a time-limited loyalty program that rewards people who own any of the previous games from F1 21 to the recent F1 23, whereby they get a 15% discount if they pre-order the Champions Edition of the new game. EA Sports says that “as a bonus, players will also receive the McLaren and Alpine 2023 F1 esports liveries, which will seamlessly carry over to F1 24”.

If you are an F1 23 player you can jump into time trial challenges from today that include the new 2024 team cars ahead of this weekend’s opening race, though you will have to pre-order to do that.

“For the first time, our F1 23 players can now connect immediately with the 2024 season with some of their favourite teams ahead of this weekend’s first Lights Out,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “Our full reveal is coming soon, and we’re bringing players an overhauled Career mode, a new EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling System, and so much more”.

EA Sports F1 24 is coming to PC and Consoles on May 31st.