EA Sports F1 24 announces some in-game stats and data

EA Sports has announced some stats taken from the in-game driver data of EA Sports F1 24, in celebration at the “end of an exhilarating Formula 1 season”.

The publisher says in the press release that “Fans completed 2.21 billion miles, executed 23.62 million pit stops, and demonstrated strong engagement with the game’s new features and live service content.”.

Here’s the rest of the details:

For the first time, players could compete as one of the 20 F1 drivers, choose from an up-and-coming competitor from F2, or a legendary icon in the revamped Career mode. Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton led player preferences as the most chosen F1 driver, followed closely by Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and newly-crowned fourth-time World Champion Max Verstappen. Oliver Bearman and Ayrton Senna were the most popular F2 and Icon drivers, respectively. In-game data revealed Bahrain, Melbourne, and Jeddah as the favourite race locations, with players opting for traditional tracks over street circuits. In terms of worldwide skills, the Brits, Americans, and Germans showcased their prowess as the fastest in the game. The UK, Italy, and France were the nations noted for triggering the most red flags during races, and there were a total of 31 million DNFs globally, keeping the racing in-game as exciting and unpredictable as the sport itself. Fans welcomed the new themed-based live service model, engaging with the various challenges that celebrated the sport’s past, present, and future throughout the year. Players favoured Oscar Piastri’s Pro Challenge in the Circuit of Americas, Charles Leclerc’s Challenge Career, and the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix Race Scenario with Lando Norris.

“This F1 season has been thrilling both on and off the track. F1 24’s new features and themed challenges have given fans the opportunity to feed off that excitement, stepping into the shoes of their heroes and creating their own racing stories,” said Lee Mather. “We are grateful for our players and look forward to providing even more engaging experiences as the real-world drama of Formula 1 unfolds.”

EA Sports F1 24 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.