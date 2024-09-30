EA Sports FC 25 review

A lot of time is spent during the build-up to launch diving into all the new features and improvements coming to EA Sports FC 25. FC IQ and Player Roles brought a new emphasis on the tactics, while Rush was going to replace Volta, being implemented across all game modes to give players a new and exciting way to play. Buzzwords are a big thing with EA, but seeing how all this technology works on the pitch fundamentally gives it some ways to differentiate from last year’s release, but for the most part it feels like a very similar game.

These new foundations of player AI are going to evolve over the next five years, and while computer-controlled players do think differently, it’s not always apparent your tactics are working as smoothly as they could. Players are definitely smarter, and changing a winger to cut in to the box instead of break down the lines is noticeable. You can adjust every player’s role within your team to make sure you have complete control over your tactics, refining every element of how your team performs both on and off the ball. The fundamental controls are exactly the same, so those changes with FC IQ only effect the players you aren’t controlling.

One thing I did appreciate was AI players respecting the offside rule. In the past, strikers would just run behind the defence, but now they’re more aware, slowing down to stay within the defensive line before bursting beyond following your pass. During matches, you’ll get prompts for potential tactical changes, such as changing formation to slow the pace and maintain the score by pumping in a stronger back line or make some strategic substitutions. It took me a good 90 minutes before I actually played a game in career mode because I was adjusting my tactics, specifically the player’s roles. It’s great for those that obsess over the little things, but for those that just want to play, it can be easily ignored.

It’s noticeable how closely some players feel and play as their real-life counterparts, and there are even more animations when playing the ball. There are some stunning animations on half volleys and those sneaky poaches near the goal line that add authenticity. Goalkeepers are smarter, but they are still making silly mistakes when it comes to their positioning. Opponent AI can be far too smart, especially on higher difficulties, making perfect passes and runs that rarely happen so smoothly in real life. Maybe I am being too picky, but playing every single year since the original FIFA, these frustrations never seem to go away.

The pre-match animations are excellent, and returning walk-outs add to the spectacle of every match. Players look incredibly close to how they do in the flesh, and even lower leagues have made use of the new Cranium technology to appear closer than ever before. As a Derby County fan, I’m never going to get the same kind of detail as I would following Manchester City or Arsenal, but seeing Jacob Widell Zetterström close-up, I could see how this new tech is doing a lot to bring realism to every league. Not all players look realistic, but it is a big improvement to how it used to be.

The big new mode in EA Sports FC 25 is Rush, a 5v5 match on a smaller pitch. It’s less intense than Volta, and while goals can still come thick and fast, the rules keep things feeling fresh. Players can receive a blue card which sees them being sent off for a period of time, much like the penalty box in ice hockey. Kick-offs happen with the ball being thrown into the centre of the pitch, which adds to the fast-paced focus of the mode. Playing with other players online can be great, especially when everyone plays as a unit. It’s the biggest addition to Ultimate Team which otherwise stays pretty much the same, while career mode is another similar iteration, Rush gives players a way to test out their youth team.

Throughout the season, you get to give your academy a run around via youth tournaments. Being low rated, these games aren’t as exciting as playing around with Real Madrid or PSG, but it gives career mode a bit of variety. There are some visual changes such as the streamlined UI and the additional of a social media feed featuring the like of The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano, but the week-to-week routines are exactly the same. Transfer windows need to be more exciting, and I wish the scouting networks were made simpler. I don’t want to wait to scout a player to find out their ratings or their skills; just provide me with the information so windows can be more exciting.

EA Sports FC 25 makes new additions to improve the realism, but these changes aren’t always obvious. Presentation is stunning in the build-up to matches, and player animations are excellent. Rush mode works well across all modes and it strikes a balance between realism and arcade due to the smaller pitches and and team sizes, but it’s not enough to shake up the formulaic approach we’ve come to expect. FC IQ is a noticeable addition to the structure of its core gameplay, but it’s too soon to say it has changed the way results play out. Victory comes down to how the individual player plays the game, and the majority of the controls are the same as last year. I’m not sure what it needs to do to make it feel different to previous years, but it is definitely starting to feel too familiar.