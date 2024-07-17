EA Sports FC 25 | Everything we know so far

With the official announcement of EA Sports FC 25 now live, we lucky to be able share plenty of information about what players can expect when it releases in September. From the gameplay changes set to improve how matches feel on the pitch to the wonderful new Rush mode, we’ve got you covered. We’ve watched some detailed presentations with the developers as well as played a large chunk of it, and so far it’s looking fantastic. If you need to scratch that football itch after the end of the Euros, check out everything we know so far about EA Sports FC 25.

We’ve been playing a lot of a preview build of the game, and you can read more via the link, but we said “If it sounds like I’m flitting between opinions and things I’ve noticed, it’s because I’m so excited by EA Sports FC 25. There’s a lot I didn’t get to see in the preview, but the fact I noticed how games feel differently to last year is a clear indication that EA has something great on its hands. Passing feels more grounded, player AI has been improved to make tactics feel important, and goalkeepers being more impressive means goals aren’t always a given. Finally, with Rush, all the big game modes are going to be much more fun. It doesn’t feel like some arbitrary new mode, but an exciting inclusion into every facet of EA’s upcoming sequel.”