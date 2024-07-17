0 comments

EA Sports FC 25 | Everything we know so far

by on July 17, 2024
EA Sports FC Everything we know so far guide
 

With the official announcement of EA Sports FC 25 now live, we lucky to be able share plenty of information about what players can expect when it releases in September. From the gameplay changes set to improve how matches feel on the pitch to the wonderful new Rush mode, we’ve got you covered. We’ve watched some detailed presentations with the developers as well as played a large chunk of it, and so far it’s looking fantastic. If you need to scratch that football itch after the end of the Euros, check out everything we know so far about EA Sports FC 25.

EA Sports FC 25 cover athlete reveal

EA Sports FC 25 Jude Bellingham cover athlete reveal news

Official announcement and release date information

EA Sports FC 25 announcement news

Gameplay | What’s new on the pitch?

EA Sports FC 25 gameplay preview

Presentation | A look at the big changes

EA Sports FC 25 Presentation preview

Tactics | How FC IQ will change the game

EA Sports FC 25 Tactics preview

Rush mode | Everything you need to know

EA Sports FC 25 Rush preview

Career | What is coming to the mode this year?

EA Sports FC 25 Career preview

Ultimate Team | What’s new to the mode?

EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team preview

Clubs | All the new changes and additions

EA Sports FC 25 Clubs preview

Our official hands-on preview

We’ve been playing a lot of a preview build of the game, and you can read more via the link, but we said “If it sounds like I’m flitting between opinions and things I’ve noticed, it’s because I’m so excited by EA Sports FC 25. There’s a lot I didn’t get to see in the preview, but the fact I noticed how games feel differently to last year is a clear indication that EA has something great on its hands. Passing feels more grounded, player AI has been improved to make tactics feel important, and goalkeepers being more impressive means goals aren’t always a given. Finally, with Rush, all the big game modes are going to be much more fun. It doesn’t feel like some arbitrary new mode, but an exciting inclusion into every facet of EA’s upcoming sequel.”

EA Sports FC 25 preview 1

Features, Guides

EAEA Sports FC 24EA Sports FC 25featFIFAGuide

Chris White

Video games are cool. Don't let anybody tell you any different.