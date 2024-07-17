EA Sports FC 25 Clubs | All the new changes and additions

EA Sports FC 25 Clubs is getting some neat changes and inclusions this year, where customisation and reputation is getting a bit of an overhaul. Rush is also being included in the mode, and the match experience will also be getting some cool inclusions like relegation battles and FC IQ. Here’s everything new in EA Sports FC 25 Clubs.

The Clubhouse

When players join The Clubhouse lobby, a new dynamic animation will see them added seamlessly one-by-one in the locker room. A new menu system makes it easier to join lobbies, as well as getting around the menus much quicker and accessible than before. These locker rooms will be able to take on the identity of any club with their colours and logos populating, all driven by stadium bundles.

Rush is in Clubs

The big new mode is being implemented in Clubs, allowing up to three of your clubmates to participate in Rush matches. You can enter Rush lobbies by yourself, with matchmaking taking into account individual player skill levels. Winning earns rank points for Rush players, which will see you climb the Rush rankings, with every match earning your club victory points.

Club Facilities

The Club manager will be able to allocate budgets with facility cards, and will also increase as the reputation grows. There will be 20-30 facility cards, and will only impact the game during Clubs matches.

Changes to the match experience

One of the coolest features in Clubs this year in EA Sports FC 25 is the opportunity to take part in one-off league relegation matches that allow you to stay up if you win, allowing you to fight off a poor run of form with one great performance. FC IQ is also going to bleed into the mode as club managers will be able to create five tactic spots, with each of the player roles for players displayed, allowing everyone to know their role during matches. There will also be new cosmetic items like arm sleeves along with a ton of other cool stuff, and there’s a brand new avatar toolset made possible by Cranium technology.