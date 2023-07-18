EA Sports FC 24 Pro Clubs | Cross-play and all the new changes detailed

As one of the biggest games of 2023, all eyes are on EA Sports to find out if any attention has been paid to FC 24 Pro Clubs. Will cross-play be included this time around, what of the league systems, and can anything be done to stop smurf accounts making new players feel rubbish?

We recently had a chance to attend a 90-minute-long producer session, where each of EA Sports FC 24’s producers had a chance to come out and speak about their mode, including Jeff Antwi, Line Producer for Clubs & Volta, because yes, first things first: they’ve dropped the “Pro” to match the branding of the game now. Introducing FC 24 Clubs.

FC 24 Pro Clubs: cross-play

So aside from that major change to the name, the biggest news is that Antwi confirmed cross-play for both clubs and Volta Football. This will include all match types, so that’s drop-in, friendly, playoffs, and leagues.

There will also be all new virtual pro content produced all year round, including gear by Nike as EA Sports has signed a new partnership with the brand. Play Styles (and the Play Style Plus) will be available in clubs for virtual pros.

League structure

The league structure for EA Sports FC 24 Pro Clubs (now clubs!) has been overhauled. Antwi explained this is to keep the competition “fresh for the entire year”. It will reset every six weeks, and you’ll have an all-new trophy room.

The idea is to build your club’s identity each league season, as every club match will contribute toward a shared club progression, adding fans as you get bigger and better. Fans are an experience bar of sorts, and as you get more, you will unlock bigger stadiums and more customisation content, and your AI teammates will also improve, getting better overall ratings. There are new rewards for every season, from banners to colours, lighting to inflatables, and there are also new animated TIFOs.

Volta mode

While Volta will also get the customisation options that come in through the partnership with Nike, and also benefit from the cross-play functionality, EA Sports hasn’t revealed any other major new ideas or content for Volta in FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 launches on all formats on September 29th, 2023.