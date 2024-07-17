EA has today officially revealed that Real Madrid and England superstar Jude Bellingham is the cover athlete for EA Sports FC 25. Launching later this year, Bellingham will also be featured as the cover star for EA Sports FC Mobile, as well as the recently announced Ultimate Edition alongside Aitana Bonmatí, Gianluigi Buffon, David Beckham, and Zinedine Zidane.

This makes Jude Bellingham the youngest ever cover athlete, but it makes perfect sense to see him in EA Sports FC 25 given the incredible career he’s already had at the age of only 21-years old. He has already won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid, as well as winning the La Liga Player of the Season and Laureus Breakthrough of the Year. While many of us are still recovering from seeing England lose in the final of UEFA Euro 2024, there’s no denying Jude played a massive part in seeing us reach the final. The cover itself sees him posing after scoring a stoppage time winner in front of his home crowd at the Bernabéu.

“From the moment he announced himself on the global stage, Jude has exemplified what it means to give everything for the club. His performances for both club and country have cemented his status as a truly generational talent, with an incredible ability to change a game and create special moments for football fans,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FC. “Jude is the perfect ambassador for EA SPORTS FC. He aligns strongly with our future; as we move from product to platform, transcending the sport at the intersection of football, culture and entertainment, and we’re thrilled to welcome him as this year’s EA SPORTS FC cover star.”

“I played this game with my brother all the time growing up, and I’ve always thought about how incredible it would be to one day be featured on the cover,” said Jude Bellingham. “There have been so many iconic players on the cover over the years, and I am delighted to be the most recent English player to be bestowed with this honour since 2011. I’m also truly honoured to be featured on the cover of Ultimate Edition with true legends of the game both past and present in Beckham, Bonmatí, Buffon and Zidane.”