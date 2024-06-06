EA Sports FC introduces UEFA Euro 2024 from today

EA has just released the Festival of Football update to EA Sports FC 24, bringing the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 tournament to the game. Players will be able to play through the tournament with all the qualified teams on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and EA Sports FC Mobile.

It’s not long to go until the tournament kicks off in Germany, and the update incudes all the authentic kits, real-life stadiums, and faces to the biggest football game of all time.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be introducing UEFA Euro 2024 to EA Sports FC experiences for the very first time, a tournament that creates such excitement, outstanding competition, and moments to remember each year,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS FC. “With this in-game update, fans can make history alongside some of the best players in Europe, living every twist and thrill of the iconic competition’s experience through all 24 federations and a variety of authentic kits, real-life stadiums, game modes and more.”

“We are delighted to announce the inclusion of UEFA Euro 2024 within EA Sorts FC and to see it in action as part of the upcoming Euro finals” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director. “The global reach of EA Sports FC will allow millions of fans to connect with and experience the tournament like never before and lead their favourite nation virtually, from group stage through to knockouts.”

The key features of the Festival of Football mode includes: